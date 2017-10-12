Gucci announced it will stop using fur in it’s fashion collections, starting in 2018.
The announcement was made during a conversation between Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Eco Age founder, Livia Firth, at the annual London College of Fashion talk on Wednesday 11 October.
The fashion house is owned by Kering, who hosted the event, and who also owns sustainable fashion brand Stella McCartney.
However, according to Bizzarri, Gucci won’t be axing leather anytime soon, as doing so would mean a loss of 11,000 jobs.
Bizzarri did confirm that Gucci is interested in looking into in vitro ways of producing leather alternatives - though this would take time to develop.
Bizzarri added: “Being socially responsible is one of Gucci’s core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals.”
Kitty Block, president of animal protection organisation Human Society International, expressed the organisation’s joy over the news.
“Gucci going fur-free is a huge game-changer,” she said. “For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion.”
“A staggering one hundred million animals a year still suffer for the fur industry, but that can only be sustained for as long as designers continue to use fur. S
“o we commend Gucci’s compassionate decision, and for helping to ensure that the future of fashion is fur-free.”
Here’s to a fur-free future with Gucci.