Gucci announced it will stop using fur in it’s fashion collections, starting in 2018.

The announcement was made during a conversation between Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Eco Age founder, Livia Firth, at the annual London College of Fashion talk on Wednesday 11 October.

The fashion house is owned by Kering, who hosted the event, and who also owns sustainable fashion brand Stella McCartney.

However, according to Bizzarri, Gucci won’t be axing leather anytime soon, as doing so would mean a loss of 11,000 jobs.

Bizzarri did confirm that Gucci is interested in looking into in vitro ways of producing leather alternatives - though this would take time to develop.