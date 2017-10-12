All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    12/10/2017 10:35 BST | Updated 12/10/2017 11:01 BST

    Gucci Goes Fur-Free And Outlines Sustainable Stance That Is A Fashion Game-Changer

    One giant step for fashion.

    Gucci announced it will stop using fur in it’s fashion collections, starting in 2018.

    The announcement was made during a conversation between Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Eco Age founder, Livia Firth, at the annual London College of Fashion talk on Wednesday 11 October. 

    The fashion house is owned by Kering, who hosted the event, and who also owns sustainable fashion brand Stella McCartney.

    However, according to Bizzarri, Gucci won’t be axing leather anytime soon, as doing so would mean a loss of 11,000 jobs.

    Bizzarri did confirm that Gucci is interested in looking into in vitro ways of producing leather alternatives - though this would take time to develop. 

    Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images
    A model walks the runway at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on 20 September 2017.

    Bizzarri added: “Being socially responsible is one of Gucci’s core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals.”

    Kitty Block, president of animal protection organisation Human Society International, expressed the organisation’s joy over the news. 

    “Gucci going fur-free is a huge game-changer,” she said. “For this Italian powerhouse to end the use of fur because of the cruelty involved will have a huge ripple effect throughout the world of fashion.”

    “A staggering one hundred million animals a year still suffer for the fur industry, but that can only be sustained for as long as designers continue to use fur. S

    “o we commend Gucci’s compassionate decision, and for helping to ensure that the future of fashion is fur-free.”

    Here’s to a fur-free future with Gucci.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleFashionsustainable fashionAnimal RightsGuccifaux furfurlondon college of fashionhumane sociaety

    Conversations