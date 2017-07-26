Gucci's Sci-Fi Fashion Campaign Will Transport You Into Another World

Gucci’s latest campaign for autumn/winter 2017 is a wonderfully weird 60s sci-fi fantasy.

Shot by fashion photographer and film director Glen Luchford, the Italian luxury brand reference cult sci-fi favourites from the 50s and 60s.

From models dressed as aliens being beamed down to planet Earth and fighting off a Tyrannosaurus rex, to ‘The Creature from the Black Lagoon’ emerging from a swamp cradling a Gucci-clad model, it all makes for a super cool film.