    26/07/2017 12:01 BST

    Gucci's Sci-Fi Fashion Campaign Will Transport You Into Another World

    Beam us up, Gucci 👽

    Gucci’s latest campaign for autumn/winter 2017 is a wonderfully weird 60s sci-fi fantasy. 

    Shot by fashion photographer and film director Glen Luchford, the Italian luxury brand reference cult sci-fi favourites from the 50s and 60s.

    From models dressed as aliens being beamed down to planet Earth and fighting off a Tyrannosaurus rex, to ‘The Creature from the Black Lagoon’ emerging from a swamp cradling a Gucci-clad model, it all makes for a super cool film.  

    A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

    The brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele has also incorporated major sartorial cues from Star Trek into the clothing designs - from a black and red menswear blazer to silver statement-making eyewear. 

    A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

    A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

