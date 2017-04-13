All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    13/04/2017 12:47 BST | Updated 13/04/2017 12:48 BST

    Gucci's Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Is All Heart, Soul And Dancehall

    Let's dance 💃

    Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 campaign celebrates the soul scene of the 60s and it is incredible. 

    Inspired by the ‘Made You Look’ exhibition that celebrates black masculinity and dandyism, and was recently on show at London’s Photographer’s Gallery

    Gucci

    Shot by photographer Glen Luchford, the campaign captures the freedom of expression that dancehalls and discos offered women and men through music, performance and dance during the sixties. 

    Since creative director Alessandro Michele’s appointment in January 2015, the brand has experienced something of a rebirth - with floral motifs and logos taking centrestage. 

    Here are a few of our favourite shots from the new campaign:

    Gucci
    Gucci
    Gucci
    Gucci
    Gucci
    Gucci
    Gucci
    Gucci

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionmen's fashionFashionGucci

    Conversations