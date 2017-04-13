Gucci's Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Is All Heart, Soul And Dancehall

Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 campaign celebrates the soul scene of the 60s and it is incredible.
Inspired by the ‘Made You Look’ exhibition that celebrates black masculinity and dandyism, and was recently on show at London’s Photographer’s Gallery.
Shot by photographer Glen Luchford, the campaign captures the freedom of expression that dancehalls and discos offered women and men through music, performance and dance during the sixties.
Since creative director Alessandro Michele’s appointment in January 2015, the brand has experienced something of a rebirth - with floral motifs and logos taking centrestage.
Here are a few of our favourite shots from the new campaign: