    21/02/2017 11:43 GMT | Updated 21/02/2017 11:48 GMT

    These Stunning Photos Of London's Parallel Worlds Were Taken Using A Smartphone

    It's time to up your Insta-game.

    An Instagrammer who uses his smartphone to photograph “hidden parallel worlds” reflected in water has turned his sights to the puddles of London.

    Over the last week, Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz, a Canadian Spanish photographer, has captured stunning perspectives of some of the capital’s most famous tourist spots.

    “All my photos are 100% smartphone pictures without tricks or photoshop. I only use the tools available on Instagram to edit them lightly if need be,” Gutiérrez Ruiz told HuffPost UK.

    Intrigued • Intrigado

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    Gutiérrez Ruiz has cultivated a worldwide following of nearly 30,000 people with photographs of what he calls “hidden parallel worlds” taken with a Google Nexus 5 smartphone.

    “I love to be able to share with everyone that one does not need an expensive camera in order to take a nice picture. I also like demonstrating the importance of perspective,” the amateur photographer said.

    His latest collection of photos feature Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, the Thames and other less famous London sights.

    On time • A tiempo

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    Make every moment count • Haz que cada momento cuente #Avi8 @avi_8

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    O'clock • En punto ✈ #flynorwegian @flynorwegian ✈

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    English tales • Cuentos ingleses #flynorwegian @flynorwegian

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    Simply London 🇬🇧 Simplemente Londres

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    Gutiérrez Ruiz shot to prominence on Instagram when he started posting reflections in water of landmarks in Paris, Madrid, Lisbon and Toronto.

    Look twice • Mira dos veces

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    Urban Jungle • Jungla Urbana

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

    The present future • El presente futuro

    A post shared by Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz ✈ (@guigurui) on

