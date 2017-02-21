An Instagrammer who uses his smartphone to photograph “hidden parallel worlds” reflected in water has turned his sights to the puddles of London.

Over the last week, Guido Gutiérrez Ruiz, a Canadian Spanish photographer, has captured stunning perspectives of some of the capital’s most famous tourist spots.

“All my photos are 100% smartphone pictures without tricks or photoshop. I only use the tools available on Instagram to edit them lightly if need be,” Gutiérrez Ruiz told HuffPost UK.