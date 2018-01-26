Guinea Fowl Lasagne Recipe

I can’t pretend this is a quick meal to make, but I can promise it’s worth the effort. Guinea fowl is a delicious meat, with a full flavour like you imagine the very best chicken will have but which it so rarely does. It is robust enough to stand up to the red wine in the ragù recipe here.

Spatchcocking the bird will enable you to cook it more quickly ... snip the backbone out with kitchen scissors or a sharp knife, turn it over and press down hard on the breastbone to flatten it. Save the backbone for the stock.

Yes, you can use a stock cube if you’re in a hurry, but guinea fowl makes such a good stock it’s a shame to waste the carcass. You can spread the cooking over two days if that’s easier, in fact the ragù is even better the next day.

I think the lasagne is best made with fresh pasta. If you don’t want to make your own, buy it (again, available from good supermarkets) or use dried lasagne sheets and make the béchamel a little more liquid. If you prefer, you can skip the lasagne altogether and serve the ragù as a sauce for a pasta such as rigatoni or pappardelle.

Guinea Fowl Lasagne (serves 4 generously)