If the idea of clambering around a five-kilometre-long blow-up obstacle course is one that personally appeals to you, you’re in luck.

For the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course is set to land in London on 25th March.

The brainchild of CBeebies presenter Alex Winters, Gung-Ho! will be filled with enough air to pump up more than 100 million footballs. It also features a blow-up ball pit, a foam-filled maze and a five-storey-high slide among other inflatable challenges.

Winters told the Evening Standard: “I have no doubt Londoners will be well up for what is a unique, fun-filled event. It is a chance for adults to feel like kids again, and kids to show the adults what they are made of.”

The Gung-Ho! Course will be at Brockwell Park in Lambeth, with tickets costing £31 until Monday 16 January. Prices will go up after this date. For more information, visit the website.

Hands up who thinks they can get over Born Slippy on their first go? 🙋 pic.twitter.com/f6vaBD2Qpw — Gung-Ho! (@begungho) November 28, 2016