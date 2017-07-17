Guy Gives Date The Sweetest Gift After She Tells Him She's Vegan

Forget expensive gifts because sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that are the most touching.
People on Reddit have been swooning after a man gave a thoughtful gift to his vegan date.
“I went on a first date the other day and it came up that I was vegan,” the woman explained.
“On the second date he brought me a couple bunches of kale from his garden. ”
The woman went on to explain that the kale was accompanied by a mixture of leaves from the man’s garden.
His bargain pressie went down a treat online, with many saying the homegrown leaves were better than flowers because “you can eat them”.
“I think he likes you,” user DrRonny said.
User team_pancakes added: “How thoughtful, he’s a keeper.”