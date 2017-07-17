All Sections
    17/07/2017 11:59 BST

    Guy Gives Date The Sweetest Gift After She Tells Him She's Vegan

    'He's a keeper.'

    Forget expensive gifts because sometimes it’s the smallest gestures that are the most touching. 

    People on Reddit have been swooning after a man gave a thoughtful gift to his vegan date. 

    “I went on a first date the other day and it came up that I was vegan,” the woman explained. 

    “On the second date he brought me a couple bunches of kale from his garden. ”

    I went on a first date the other day, and it came up that I was vegan. On the second date he brought me a couple bunches of kale from his garden. from vegan

    The woman went on to explain that the kale was accompanied by a mixture of leaves from the man’s garden.

    His bargain pressie went down a treat online, with many saying the homegrown leaves were better than flowers because “you can eat them”.

    “I think he likes you,” user DrRonny said. 

    User team_pancakes added: “How thoughtful, he’s a keeper.”  

    Conversations