Ladies and gents, romance isn’t dead. Well, not according to Laura Myers.

Laura, who lives in Yorkshire, recently witnessed the ultimate act of love and devotion at Manchester airport - and she felt compelled to share it.

Taking to Twitter, Laura described how she’d clocked a guy at the airport clutching a bouquet of flowers while presumably waiting for someone he loved.

In the other hand, however, was the real gift: a Greggs pasty.