Guy Turns Up To Christening In Fancy Dress After Epic Prank From Best Mate

A man was left red-faced recently when he rocked up to a christening, dressed as a knight. The unnamed gent had been fooled by a prank by his best mate - the father of the child - who told him the celebration was actually a costume party. Cue embarrassment all round.

The dad posted photos of his mate in costume on Imgur, explaining: “Three weeks before the party we were hanging out at my place and at some point out of the blue I said: ‘By the way the christening party is gonna be different...it will be a costume party!’ “It came quite sudden and I did expect the usual ‘shut up you twat’, but he just looked at me as though a bit suspicious.”

The pair began to research potential costumes on an iPad and the dad was convinced his mate was just going along with the joke. “He went home and I did not think more of it,” the dad said. “Two weeks later he suddenly texted me that he had found the perfect outfit and asked if I had a plastic sword he could borrow. I answered: ‘Sorry I do not have a plastic sword, looking forward to see your outfit.’ “Even at this point, two weeks later, I actually thought he was just playing along with the joke.”

But much to everyone’s surprise, the friend turned up to the christening in a full Knight’s outfit. “I was literally rolling around the floor laughing when he entered the church,” the dad said. The moral of the story: always speak to other guests before turning up anywhere in fancy dress.