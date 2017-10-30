This Guy Asked His English Professor For Dating Advice And Won The Internet

A student has been on a successful date with his crush after taking dating advice from his English professor.
Twitter user Jake (@squidslippers) admitted he has “zero skills” when it comes to wooing women, so he approached his lecturer for advice.
His professor advised young Jake to use Ethos, Pathos and Logos - Aristotle’s three modes of persuasion - to ask his crush Hannah out on a date. And it actually worked.
After consulting the three methods, Jake messaged Hannah saying: “I hate to come on too strong here but if you ever could use a stress-free night after work or need some food to keep you alive while you’re moving into your new apartment, I would love to take you to dinner.
“It would be fun and a great way for me to see your dog, which is low key why I’m doing this.”
Quick explainer: Ethos is an appeal to ethics and is a means of convincing someone of the character or credibility of the persuader. Pathos is an appeal to emotion - it is used to convince an audience of an argument by creating an emotional response. Last but not least, Logos is an appeal to logic and is a way of persuading an audience by using reason.
He later shared a screenshot of his message, with Hannah’s reply: “Hey that would be great! How about Friday night? I get off work at 6:00. I’ll be sure to bring Winston [her dog].”
After receiving Hannah’s response, Jake was unable to contain his excitement. He tweeted: “We straight ETHOS, LOGOS, PATHOSED MY WAY INTO A DATE.”
The pair have since been out on a date together. Jake shared a photo of them holding a finger painting they’d created of the sunset (how romantic) and, as promised, Hannah’s dog Winston made an appearance.
Aristotle, you the man.