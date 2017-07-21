Gwyneth Paltrow often promotes yoga as part of her healthy lifestyle and now she’s passing on the practice to her 13-year-old daughter.
The 44-year-old, who is mum to Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, with her former husband Chris Martin, shared the yoga snap on Instagram.
With a stunning sunset in the background, Apple and another girl were seen doing the Warrior 3 yoga pose while balancing on a rock in the sea.
If that isn’t the most idyllic yoga setting, then we don’t know what is.
Paltrow captioned the shot with an apple emoji and tagged their location in New York.
The mum recently wrote a touching message to her daughter as she celebrated her 13th birthday.
Posting a photo of her teenager on Instagram in May 2017, she wrote: “Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human. You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything.
“I love you, schnapps.”