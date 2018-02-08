Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Slammed For Telling Women How To Be Their 'Leanest Liveable Weight'

Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images

An article on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop has come under fire for encouraging readers to achieve their “leanest liveable weight”. The Q&A, with Dr Traci Mann, was supposedly meant to “bust diet myths”, but instead has been called “dangerous” by some on Twitter. A leading charity also told HuffPost UK messages promoted by the diet industry can be a contributing factor to someone developing an eating disorder. They warned against perpetuating a culture that idealises thinness saying: “These, often ‘off the cuff’ remarks, can have a negative effect on individuals with an eating disorder.” The British Association of Dieticians (BDA) also told HuffPost UK it would not recommend the use of “leanest liveable weight” as a phrase as “we need to shift to health, and not just weight” when thinking about our bodies. However, others have supported Dr Traci Mann’s message, suggesting her use of the phrase “leanest liveable weight” has been taken out of context by critics.

Why diets don’t work, the role of willpower, and achieving your leanest livable weight. https://t.co/nRYGTG1O1l — goop (@goop) February 2, 2018

Aka, how to be as thin as possible without dying. — Tory Shaheen (@TorySnyc) February 2, 2018

@goop - I achieved my leanest livable weight! All it took was a horrible blockage and an 8-day hospital stay, costing thousands (thanks, #crohnsdisease). Encourage women to nurture their healthiest livable body and mind, and stop sharing unsafe, dangerous messages of thinness! https://t.co/K4EFq4aBcE — ChronicallyJess (@ChronicallyJess) February 3, 2018

In the article, Dr Mann said a person’s “leanest liveable weight” is the weight they are at the lowest end of their “set range”. The idea is the “leanest liveable weight” for one person will not be the same as the “leanest liveable weight” for another. “Your set range is a genetically determined range of weight that your body generally keeps you in, despite your efforts to escape it,” she said. “For many of us, our leanest liveable weight is heavier than our dream weight. I urge people to aim for their leanest liveable weight, rather than below it. Embrace it—it’s where your body wants you to be, it’s easy to maintain, and you can be healthy there.” Dr Mann went on to advise women to ditch the scales and “focus on being healthy” instead of focussing on a number, recommending regular exercise as a fun way to lose weight. But despite her explanation, some on Twitter have still condemned the use of the phrase “leanest liveable weight” as it “glorifies diet cultures”.

Paltrow’s notion of ‘leanest liveable weight’ is just thinspo and it glorifies diet-cultures unhealthy and unnatural beauty ideals and the use of restriction to try and achieve them . Throwing in the words “set point” doesn’t make it ok 🤚🏼https://t.co/kFy6eoQiKK pic.twitter.com/mTAYh1pf6X — Jenna Daku (@jenna_daku) February 7, 2018