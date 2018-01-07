Labour MP Andrew Gwynne Calls Iranian Regime 'Abhorrent' As Corbyn Maintains Silence

Labour’s campaigns chief has condemned the Iranian regime as “abhorrent” but has warned some people behind the protests were not necessarily “moderate and liberal”.

Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised for remaining silent about protests in Iran against the government, while his Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry claimed it was unclear who has “the white hats”.

The Iranian regime supports the execution of gay men and has used tear gas and water cannons to quell protests.

The unrest in Iran has left more than 20 people dead and 1,000 arrested in Tehran but was originally sparked by the economic hardship facing citizens.

Andrew Gwynne said he would be “very surprised” if his boss Jeremy Corbyn did not call out the Iranian regime’s policy of hanging of gay men, but defended Labour’s decision to not uniformly back protesters, claiming Labour had to be “very careful”.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s Pienaar’s Politics programme, the Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary, said: “Look, the Iranian regime, much of what it stands for I find completely abhorrent - the hanging of gay men, for example.