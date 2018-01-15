Gym Buddies #12: Practise Yoga With Our Chilled Spotify Playlist

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

Working out isn’t just about working up a sweat in a crowded gym.

Whether practising yoga, taking a hike or going for a light jog, the benefits of being active have been well-documented - all can lead to better health, sleep and wellbeing.

To cater to the slower tempo workouts, Jessica Skye, founder of Fat Buddha Yoga, has hand-picked ten songs to for our ‘Gym Buddies: Unwind’ Spotify playlist. The tracks are perfect for a variety of exercises, as well as warm-ups and cool downs.

If you’re tired from the week, today might be a good day to get on the old foam roller. Yes, it hurts, but it’ll do you the world of good. If you don’t know what one is or have no idea how to use one: check out our guide​.

On a side note: I never know what to do with my hair in the gym, besides tie it up in a ponytail on top of my head. So we’ve pulled together five styles to suit a variety hair types.