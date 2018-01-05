Gym Buddies #4: ‘Exercise Gave Me A Reason To Live’

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

At this time of year we’re inundated with fitness challenges and ‘miracle diets’. But these messages are largely about how you look and the number on a scale.

With Gym Buddies, we’re keen to look beyond aesthetics: How does working out make you feel? How does it impact your health? What does exercise help you achieve?

People workout for a whole host of reasons: cancer survivor Jackie Scully, who got married the morning of the London Marathon and ran in her wedding dress, started running to reclaim her body after her first chemotherapy treatment; our fitness writer Amy Packham is bravely taking up cycling again after she broke two of her fingers in a bike accident as a teenager (ouch!); and I find yoga helps to keep my stress and anxiety at bay.