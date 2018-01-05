Gym Buddies #4: ‘Exercise Gave Me A Reason To Live’

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.
At this time of year we’re inundated with fitness challenges and ‘miracle diets’. But these messages are largely about how you look and the number on a scale.
With Gym Buddies, we’re keen to look beyond aesthetics: How does working out make you feel? How does it impact your health? What does exercise help you achieve?
People workout for a whole host of reasons: cancer survivor Jackie Scully, who got married the morning of the London Marathon and ran in her wedding dress, started running to reclaim her body after her first chemotherapy treatment; our fitness writer Amy Packham is bravely taking up cycling again after she broke two of her fingers in a bike accident as a teenager (ouch!); and I find yoga helps to keep my stress and anxiety at bay.
So next time you work out, take a moment to reflect on how you feel afterwards. Because what keeps you going might not be what made you start in the first place.
WTF: What The Fitness?
DOMS
This means “Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness” and refers to the discomfort or pain you get 12-48 hours after exercise. Ever struggled to walk down the stairs after a big session? That’s DOMS for you.
There’s a pretty long and complicated process as to why it happens (read here) but it’s nothing to worry about.