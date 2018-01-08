Gym Buddies #6: Should You Work Out On A Hangover?

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

Forgive me for talking about alcohol so early in January, and indeed for those who do not drink at all, but let’s spare a thought for the sore heads who had one too many last night.

There’s a common belief that hitting the gym after a heavy one helps you to “sweat out” alcohol and undo the night before. But, besides from being extremely unappealing compared to a nice warm bed, is there actually any truth in this idea? We asked experts to find out.

After a couple of glasses of wine last night, I have woken up fresh and somehow find myself heading to Brockwell Lido in London to brave the winter waters for the first time. I’ve been inspired by a friend who has recently become a lido regular (and will be holding my hand today) as well as the incredible wild swimmers I spoke to for this piece. Gulp.

Of course, if you’re hangover is too great, it’s too cold for you or you simply can’t be bothered - why not try these stretches at home for better flexibility?