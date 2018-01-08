Gym Buddies #7: Stop Worrying About What Other People Think

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

A major barrier stopping people from getting active is others’ perceptions: whether that’s fear of being laughed at or not wanting to admit you have no idea what you’re doing.

When I started running I was worried other people would judge me for not being able to make it around the block without stopping. So I’d keep my head down and only pause behind a corner in hope people wouldn’t notice. Now I know this was all in vain, because no one was looking in the first place. When I see people starting out, I don’t judge them or laugh, I simply think: good for you.

Everyone has to start somewhere and with one quarter of the population currently inactive, chances are you’re not alone. For all the newbies out there, we’ve pulled together a handy guide to getting started - whether that’s walking or starting your first Zumba class.

If it’s inspiration you’re after, 12 people shared the reasons why they run. From overcoming grief or reconnecting with nature, their stories make us want to lace up our trainers and get moving.

Tired? Head out for a relaxed Sunday stroll, but take a moment to schedule in some exercise for the week ahead.