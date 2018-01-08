Gym Buddies #8: It's Never Too Late To Start

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

While many of us were active at school or in our youth, life gets in the way. Juggling work, family and friends means there often isn’t any spare time to hit the gym. But it’s never too late to start again.

Take Bisi, 39, who enjoyed athletics as a teen but waited 20 years before setting foot back inside a gym. Now, she is working towards a 140kg leg press and is the face of Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ campaign, which is committed to getting more women active in the UK.