Gym Buddies #9: Should You Exercise When Ill?

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter. Flu season is well and truly upon us. People are dropping like flies and every time someone coughs nearby, your eyes widen and you edge closer towards the door.

I hear you. The last thing anyone needs in the middle of a health kick is to fall ill and have to stay in bed. Rather ironic, isn’t it?

But while it might be tempting to struggle through, working out when you’re feeling under the weather isn’t always the best strategy. We spoke to health and fitness experts to find out when it’s OK to hit the gym and when to take a much-needed rest. Interestingly, it isn’t always black and white.

Take time to listen to your body.