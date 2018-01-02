Gym Buddies #2: Hitting The Gym Today?

Get this delivered to your inbox as part of our daily Gym Buddies newsletter.

Hello

Today is most people’s first day back at work. All I can say is: yikes.

In December, our office was a sea of chocolate wrappers and mince pie crumbs. Now, with our waistbands a little tighter, the conversation has switched from whether we’ve got all our Christmas shopping done to whether we’re going to the gym after work.

A word of warning: the gym will be hectic today (and for the rest of the week). So think ahead to make the most of your time there. There’s nothing worse than having to queue to use the machines.

If you can go off-peak, we’d recommend it. Otherwise take a moment to plan out your week, whether that’s nailing a gym session (read our tips) or booking on to classes ahead of time.

If you’re signing up to a new gym today - high five! Don’t be intimidated by those around you, focus on yourself and your own goals.

Brogan

Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost UK