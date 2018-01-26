We’ve launched Gym Buddies, an online fitness community to help you make lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Sign up for daily motivation straight to your inbox, whether complete beginner or seasoned pro looking for a new challenge.

Courtney Fearon, also known as The HIITMan on Instagram, is a personal trainer and instructor at Antony Joshua’s London boxing gym, BXR.

After falling in love with Track and Field at school, he pursued it professionally until aged 19 “injury and excuses stopped that train”. After dabbling in various careers, he started coaching seven years ago.

The Nike trainer has been hailed for his music choices by trainer Kim Ngo, who kicked off our ‘Gym Buddies: Upbeat’ playlist earlier this month, so we asked him to contribute a handful of his favourite workout tracks.