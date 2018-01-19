We’ve launched Gym Buddies, an online fitness community to help you make lasting changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Sign up for daily motivation straight to your inbox, whether complete beginner or seasoned pro looking for a new challenge.
When you’re working out, sometimes music is the only thing that’ll push you to keep going. That’s why we’ve proudly launched our own playlists on Spotify, to help you reach your fitness goals.
This week we asked Gary Williams, head trainer and studio manager at UN1T, to select the next 10 tracks for our ‘Gym Buddies: Upbeat’ playlist.
The 33-year-old has been working in the fitness industry for 10 years at running various gyms and working as a personal trainer. For the past 18 months he’s been working at UN1T, which runs team-oriented athletic conditioning classes at two locations in London.
“Music is so important,” Gary told HuffPost UK. “It can give that extra motivation, picking you up just when you need it and that can be the difference between hitting your goals or not. Particularly for cardio classes, I love to pick high tempo tracks, tunes which will get people in the zone and keep them working at that fast pace.
“At the same time, I want working out to be fun, so hopefully there are some tracks that can put a smile on someone’s face.”
Speaking of the playlist, he said: “I picked from a recent playlist I put together for UN1T, and I also use this for my marathon training. I’ve gone for a few classic tracks with a fast tempo and decent beat to get the head bobbing, as well as a few to keep you focused and motivated to push on.”