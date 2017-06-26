Hackers Claim NASA Is About To Reveal They've Already Found Alien Life

Anonymous Global have claimed that NASA is “on the verge” of telling the world that they have discovered alien life in the cosmos.

And not just “little micro-organisms floating around” but “advanced space-faring civilisations” who will resemble humans, but much larger.

A YouTube account that is officially affiliated with the network of hackers posted a video detailing their claims about the space agency.

The video starts by explaining that it was only a couple of decades ago that we had no intelligence about any planets beyond our solar system, and now we’ve tallied up over 3,000 celestial bodies out there.

Quoting statements made by NASA’s associate administrator, Thomas Zurbuchen, at a US congressional hearing on ‘Advances in the Search For Life’ in April, Anonymous says: “Taking into account all the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life we are on the verge of making one of the most profound and unprecedented discoveries in history.”

The video discusses a number of recent findings, including the presence of hydrogen in Saturn’s moon, located by the Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble telescope confirming the existence of oceans on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, to indicate that we aren’t alone.

“Both discoveries are potential evidence of life... and while we have not found signs of life elsewhere, our search is making remarkable progress,” said the spokesperson.

They also reference the discovery of a star system near to our own via the red dwarf TRAPPIST-1, which may have seven planets like Earth orbiting it.

And argue that President Trump’s signing of the ‘NASA Transition Authorization Act 2017’ just last month, with a primary goal of developing a planet exploration strategy, was proof that they already know something is out there.

Referring to a statement made by former NASA astronaut Brian O’Leary, the speaker, who is wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, says: “There is abundant evidence that we are being contacted, that civilisations have been monitoring us for a long time...we’ve been visited by beings from another dimension.”

They also used a video of an alleged UFO in Dubai sighting as further evidence to support their claims, which have not been met with a response from any official agencies in the country.

This isn’t Anonymous’ first interaction with NASA, back in March 2016 they claimed to take down their website. Later it was revealed that the actual hack was allegedly carried out by a group who call themselves ’New World Hacking’ as they believed the space agency was hiding information about Islamic State.

They claimed the agency’s site and email servers went down as a result of a DDoS - a distributed denial of service attack - a standard technique used to crash websites by overwhelming it with too much traffic.