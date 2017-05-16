Hackers have reportedly stolen a digital copy of the new Disney film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and are holding it to ransom, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Multiple sources say the revelation came from an ABC town hall meeting in New York where Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that one of Disney’s films was being held ransom by hackers.

While it was originally rumoured that the digital copy was in fact an early version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi it appears as though that has been debunked in favour of the new Pirates film.