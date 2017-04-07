Hair-Raising Moment Woman Narrowly Avoids A Speeding Train

Heart-in-mouth footage of a woman strolling over a level crossing and only just missing being hit by a speeding train has been published online.

Released by Auckland Transport, the terrifying clip was publicised as a reminder to New Zealanders living in the Mount Eden suburb to take care and look both ways at level crossings.

The clip also shows several people hurriedly crossing as the amber lights began flashing on Friday morning. The near miss occurs when a woman, wearing a hooded pink jacket and possibly headphones looks right as she crosses – but not left – from where a speeding train is hurtling.