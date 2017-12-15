Hake With Chorizo And Olives

I love Christmas - wrapping the presents; the ritual of decorating the tree, a process which in our house usually extends to smothering the entire ground floor of the house with garlands and glitter; collecting the turkey from the farm; making the stuffings, the pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce and all the other essential elements of our family Christmas dinner; setting the table with bits and pieces of inherited and precious silver and glassware (I don’t much enjoy polishing these but hey, they usually only come out once a year).

Then there’s the sound of car doors slamming as the extended family arrives and piles into the house with luggage and presents and wine and boxes of crackers and hugs all round; the laughter and jokes, the inevitable is-the-turkey-underdone-or-overdone moment, and the after dinner tradition of charades around the table, which only one of the family is actually any good at (take a bow, Alice).

I confess though that in the run-up I get a bit bored with the endless series of glossy magazine articles on how to cook a turkey without losing your mind and recipes designed to make sprouts palatable to those who dislike them (why bother? Just give them something they do like).

I’m more interested in family meals I can pre-cook so I don’t have to spend the entire holiday at the stove, like a good casserole or pie, or in lighter, brighter recipes that provide an antidote to seasonal over-eating.

This Spanish-style dish hits both sweet spots, with robust Mediterranean flavours that still allow the delicate flavour of the hake to shine, and a base that can be made ahead of time so all you have to do when you want to eat is re-heat it and cook the fish, a matter of minutes. I made it for two but it’s easily scaled up to feed four. Substitute cod steaks if you can’t get hake.