More than half a million state school pupils are being taught by teachers with no formal teaching qualifications amid a “recruitment crisis”, new analysis by the Labour Party has revealed.

According to government data, the number of unqualified teachers has risen by 62% over the past four years, with 24,000 of these educators in classrooms in 2016 compared to 14,800 in 2012.

Labour claims up to 613,000 children are now being taught by unqualified teachers, based on the assumption that an average class is made up of 25.5 children, the the Press Association reported.

Shadow schools minister Mike Kane, who was a teacher for a decade, accused the government of “failing in their most basic of tasks” by “relying on unqualified teachers to plug the gaps”.

Rules were relaxed in 2012 to allow unqualified teachers into classroom in the hopes that it would tempt experts - including scientists, musicians and sportspeople - to become educators.

Kane called the move a “cost-saving exercise”, stating: “Unqualified teachers have no guaranteed training in safeguarding children, controlling a class or adapting teaching to respond to the strengths and needs of all pupils.