Half Of Women Have Been Sexually Harassed At Work, In ‘Strikingly Similar’ Poll To Last Year

Look around your office, train carriage on the way home or local pub this evening, chances are more than half of the women have been the victim of sexual harassment at work.

A BBC poll released today shows 53% of women have been sexually harassed at work or their place of study.

What with the tide of women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment - both in relation to notorious public figures and on social media using #MeToo - it may seem no surprise that the proportions are this high.

In fact, last August a Trades Union Congress (TUC) report revealed “strikingly similar” results. The poll, which was the largest of its kind to have been conducted, found 52% of women had been sexually harassed at work.

Scarlett Harris, a spokesperson for TUC, told HuffPost UK: “It reinforces what we found a year ago, we had strikingly similar findings.”