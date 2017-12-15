Almost Half Of Young People Have Had Sex With A New Partner Without Using Condoms

Almost half of sexually active 16-24 year olds (47%) have had sex with a new partner without using a condom, new statistics from Public Health England (PHE) revealed.

Shockingly, one in 10 said they had never used a condom at all.

The poll of 2,007 young people offered an insight into the blasé attitudes towards condom use. It has prompted PHE to launch a campaign sharing young people’s personal stories about contracting sexual transmitted infections (STIs).

Jesse, aged 24, from London, said she contracted both chlamydia and gonorrhea after not using condoms.

“It wasn’t a nice experience,” she explained. “They caused pain in my groin and discomfort when urinating. The worst of it, though, was having to tell my previous and current sexual partner that I had contracted the STIs, so they also needed to get checked and treated.

“I had symptoms, but I know there are so many people who don’t, so now when having sex with someone new I will definitely use a condom.”