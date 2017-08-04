Halle Berry just proved her love for Michelle Obama with a slogan tee, and we’re here for it.

The actress, who’s currently promoting her latest film ‘Kidnap’, wore a T-shirt saying ‘Michelle my belle’ - showing her love’s still strong for the former First Lady of America.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday 3 August, the actress shared a snap of her in New York City wearing the tee.

“In honour of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was. Repping Michelle Obama to the NY premiere of Kidnap tonight,” she wrote.