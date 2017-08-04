All Sections
    04/08/2017 16:22 BST

    Halle Berry Wears Michelle Obama On Her T-Shirt, And We're Here For It

    #MichelleForever ❤️ 🙌

    Halle Berry just proved her love for Michelle Obama with a slogan tee, and we’re here for it.  

    The actress, who’s currently promoting her latest film ‘Kidnap’, wore a T-shirt saying ‘Michelle my belle’ - showing her love’s still strong for the former First Lady of America.  

    Taking to Instagram on Thursday 3 August, the actress shared a snap of her in New York City wearing the tee. 

    “In honour of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was. Repping Michelle Obama to the NY premiere of Kidnap tonight,” she wrote. 

    A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

    The shirt was designed by California-based studio The Spiders From Arts

    Taking to Instagram they also showed their admiration by sharing the snap: 

    And social media users want one too:

    “I want it, I want it, I want it!,” one posted. 

    “Okay, I need this shirt!,” another wrote. 

