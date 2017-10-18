Parents should look out for an additional safety label on kids’ Halloween costumes, which shows they have undergone further flammability testing.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed today [Wednesday 18 October] that they have introduced two voluntary ‘Codes of Practice’ which exceed the current testing standard.

The consortium felt the need for a more robust flammability test than was currently required under European standards, and worked with UK laboratories to develop one.

The BRC told HuffPost UK the three largest children’s costumes manufacturers in the UK - Christy’s by Design, Rubies UK and Smiffy’s - have signed up to put their fancy dress outfits through these additional tests.

The warning label shown below indicates a costume has undergone the additional safety testing for flammability.