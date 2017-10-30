All those competing for the title of the most on point Halloween costume of 2017 can stand down - we have a winner.

This woman poked fun at one of the most controversial and offensive advertising campaigns of this year - the infamous Dove advert that portrayed a black woman taking her t-shirt off and turning into a white woman.

And the best part is, all she needed was a couple of plain T-shirts and a printer. Who doesn’t love a bit of DIY satire?