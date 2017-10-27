A touching video of kids enjoying Halloween shows that parents shouldn’t be worried about breaking gender norms.

The short public service announcement, produced by Landwirth Legacy Productions, aims to challenge the gender stereotypes that dictate what costumes kids chose to wear for Halloween.

The film, titled ‘My Heroes’, showed a family with a son and a daughter, who both got to choose the outfit they wanted to wear trick or treating.

Initially the dad seemed hesitant about the costumes his children had chosen, but later on in the short film - after his wife’s reassuring words and a neighbour who didn’t cast any judgement - he is comforted by the fact his son and daughter were able to be whoever they wanted.

It’s only at the end, when the kids are asleep in bed, that we are shown the boy chose the Wonder Woman costume and the girl was dressed as Batman.

Watch the moving short film above.