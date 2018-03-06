In news that will come as a surprise to precisely zero theatre fans, ‘Hamilton’ has set a new record for the Olivier Awards, becoming the most nominated show in its 43 years.

The rap musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, centres around a reimagined version of the life of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Following its monster success on Broadway, a West End production opened to rave reviews at the tail end of last year, and it’s now received an impressive 13 nominations at the Oliviers.