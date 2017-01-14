Video showing the shocking moment a convicted killer lashed out at police with a hammer has been released by police.

Jamshid Piruz, who previously served six years in jail after slitting a woman’s throat in the Netherlands in 2006, was cornered by police while carrying the weapon at flats in Crawley, in January last year.

Sussex Police had been called to Stagelands, Langley Green, after reports a man had been seen acting suspiciously there.

Officers later discovered the 34-year-old confined in the bin area of flats in nearby Nightingale Close, while armed with a hammer.

Sussex Police Jamshid Piruz, left, has been sentenced to life after attacking police officers with a hammer

Piruz, who is unemployed and of no fixed address, then confronted police, threatening them with the matter.

Officers tasered Piruz twice, but it proved “ineffective”, the force said in a statement following Piruz sentencing.

“Officers then deliberately withdrew in an effort to create more space so that Piruz could be safely arrested.

“Unfortunately PC Jessie Chick’s route was blocked and she was momentarily isolated. Despite being attacked, she successfully managed to defend herself with her baton before officers were able to return to help.”

PC Stuart Young was then struck by the hammer on the neck and shoulder before Piruz could be detained and arrested, police said.

Although PC Young was taken to hospital following the incident, he “fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries and was back at work the following day”.

Sussex Police Piruz was previously jailed for six years for killing his tenant in the Netherlands in 2006

Piruz was this week sentenced to life at Hove Crown Court for various offences including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Chick told the court of the incident: “I have never been so scared in my life, I have never been in a situation where I thought ‘This is it, I am going to die or I am going to be brain dead’.”

The court heard how Piruz was sentenced to 12 years jail in the Netherlands for the “cold-blooded” killing of his tenant in Almere and visited Britain In December 2015, following his release.

The Dutch citizen was said to have come to the UK to visit relatives, but missed his flight home from Gatwick Airport on January 4 2016.