Liam Fox And Philip Hammond Spell Out Brexit Vision In Joint Article

Liam Fox and Philip Hammond have presented a united front to declare the UK will not stay in the EU by a “back door” after Brexit.

The International Trade Secretary and Chancellor had seemed to be on a collision course in recent months over the length and details of a transition period for the UK’s new relationship with the EU after March 2019.

Hammond suggested a transitional deal could last four years, whereas Fox wanted any arrangement to end within three.

Hammond’s support for a transitional period was thought to be the reason behind a series of leaks to the media about comments he had made in Cabinet meetings - something Fox denied having any involvement in.

In a joint article for the Sunday Telegraph, Hammond and Fox tried to end the months of wrangling between the Remain and Leave factions at the top of the Tory party.

They wrote that after March 2019: “We will leave the customs union and be free to negotiate the best trade deals around the world as an independent, open, trading nation.

“We will leave the single market, because there was a vote for change on June 23rd and that is what we will deliver.

“We want our economy to remain strong and vibrant through this period of change. That means businesses need to have confidence that there will not be a cliff-edge when we leave the EU in just over twenty months’ time.

“That is why we believe a time-limited interim period will be important to further our national interest and give business greater certainty – but it cannot be indefinite; it cannot be a back door to staying in the EU.

“And it must ensure a smooth and predictable pathway for businesses and citizens alike.

“We are both clear that during this period the UK will be outside the single market and outside the customs union and will be a ‘third-country’ not party to EU treaties.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson took to Twitter to praise the article - a further sign of the Tories trying to end Cabinet infighting.