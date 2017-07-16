Tory Cabinet wars exploded into the open today as Philip Hammond accused Brexiteer Cabinet Ministers of leaking stories about him to the media.

It was reported this weekend that Hammond described public sector workers as “overpaid” and that driving a train is so easy “even a woman can do it” in a Cabinet meeting.

Appearing on the Andrew Marr Show, the Chancellor denied the train comment, but when asked about the public sector pay remark he replied: “It’s easy to quote a phrase out of context.”

Hammond then went to to claim public sector workers are paid a “premium” compared to those in the private sector when pension contributions are taken into account.

He blamed the anonymous briefing on those in the Cabinet unhappy with his Brexit stance, which includes potentially years of transitional arrangements between the UK and EU after March 2019.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is one of those pushing for such a period to last months rather than years, but today he claimed he did not know who was behind the “deplorable” leaks.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith told Cabinet members engaged in such behavior to “just for once shut up for God’s sake” as there is “no mood” among backbench Tories for a leadership contest.

All the three men, and also First Secretary of State Damian Green, blamed the wrangling on too much “warm prosecco” and insisted Cabinet ministers needed a long holiday.

The day of Tory drama began with a report in the Sunday Times that Hammond had claimed public sector workers were “overpaid” during a recent Cabinet meeting.

The comments come against a backdrop of internal Conservative arguments over whether to axe the 1% public sector pay cap.

Duncan Smith, who was on the Marr show reviewing the papers, claimed the leaks were coming from people who wished to see Theresa May ousted as Prime Minister.

He said there was “great divide” in the Conservative Party on whether there should be a leadership contest, with many backbenchers and new MPs “seethingly furious” about the antics of those in the Cabinet.