A woman has died after a huge fire tore through a block of flats in north London in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the four-story building in Daleham Gardens after being called at 1.52am.
Around 20 people fled the building before crews arrived, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Crews rescued the woman from the building but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details about the woman have been released.
Firefighters used an aerial appliance to help fight the blaze and the fire was under control by 4.52am.
LFB said that the fire badly damaged the ground and first floors of the building, as well as destroying its roof and second and third floors.
Firefighters will remain at the scene damping down into the morning.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area while crews deal with the incident.
Crews from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Euston, Paddington and Holloway fire stations are at the scene.
LFB said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.