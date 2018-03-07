Handmade Mother's Day Cards From Kids: Design Inspiration To Make With Your Children

Let’s face it, when children are still young, all mums love to receive homemade cards from them. These works of art usually take pride of place on the fridge for months, or even years, despite the fact they’re usually made from a plain piece of paper decorated with scribbles, glitter and stickers. We still love it.

Mum Nikki Vivian, 35, from Cardiff, said she always loves the homemade cards she gets from her kids each year. Her four-year-old daughter made the below for her last Mother’s Day. “It’s me eating all the cakes in my favourite green dress with the rest of our family,” said Nikki.

