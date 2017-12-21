Handwriting Fail Turns Well-Meaning Christmas Card Into Pure Filth

Rob Cook’s seemingly innocent Christmas card from his Aunt Lesley and Uncle Roy took a turn for the worse thanks to his aunt’s free-flowing handwriting...

Rob shared a photo of the card on Twitter, stating: “Questionable cursive from my family.”

For those who haven’t spotted it yet, the word ‘work’ is easily misread - giving the message a new and oh-so-risqué meaning.

When Rob told his Aunt about the handwriting situation, she simply replied: “Don’t do either too hard, they’re both bad for you.” Brilliant.