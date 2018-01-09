Scottish MP Does Trainspotting-Style 'Choose Brexit' Rap In Parliament

SNP MP Hannah Bardell broke into a Trainspotting-style rap in the House of Commons.

The Livingston MP, the SNP’s trade spokesman, was listing reasons why her party opposed the Government’s Trade Bill when she announced she’d written a lyric called ‘B.R.E.X.I.T’ and that it ”sums up the current situation”.

It touched on everything from “trade relations going down the swanny” to the controversial Vote Leave battle bus, and even mimicked Ewan McGregor’s famous lines in Trainspotting: ”Choose Brexit. Choose a new queue, at the airport we’ll be going through.”

Her attempt to inject a bit of fun into proceedings divided opinion on social media, however.