Thousands of football fans came together on Monday to remember murdered student Hannah Bladon, who was stabbed to death in Jerusalem on Good Friday.

A 57-year-old Palestinian man, described by police as “mentally disturbed”, was arrested at the scene.

Derby County FC held a minute’s silence for Bladon, a keen supporter of the club, ahead of its match against Huddersfield Town.

PA Student Hannah Bladon was stabbed to death on a tram in Jerusalem on Good Friday

Calling the student’s death “tragic”, the club expressed its “sincerest sympathies to the Bladon family”.

A spokesperson said: “Everybody at the club was appalled at the senseless murder of Hannah - who had been a season ticket holder here for many years.

“We felt, after speaking with her family, that the minute’s silence was the appropriate show of support and respect.”

Andy Clarke Bladon was described as a 'keen' supporter of Derby County FC

Several fans thanked Derby County for commemorating Bladon’s death, with one spectator saying it would have “meant a lot to her family”.

Impeccably observed minute's silence ahead of #DERHUD for Hannah Bladon - well organised by both club's to get the message out #htafc #UTT — Blake'sTake (@Blakes_Take) April 17, 2017

Immaculately observed minute's silence at Pride Park in memory of Hannah Bladon. I'm sure that will have meant a lot to her family #dcfcfans — Owen Bradley (@OwenBradley) April 17, 2017

Bladon, who was attacked as the tram neared Jerusalem’s City Hall, had been studying at Hebrew University since January as part of an exchange programme.

An off-duty policeman pulled an emergency brake and came to her rescue.

He told the Israeli Police Spokesmanship: “I was on the Jerusalem Light Rail with my family and during the journey I heard shouts of ‘attack, attack’.

Andy Clarke Thousands of football fans commemorated Bladon ahead of a football match between Derby County and Huddersfield Town

“I immediately pulled on the manual emergency break of the train, ran to the scene of the attack and charged at the attacker, neutralising him so that he cannot continue to harm innocent people.”

Paramedics treated Bladon at the scene and rushed her to hospital, but she later died.

The student’s family said they had been left “devastated” by the “senseless and tragic attack”.