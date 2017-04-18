Thousands of football fans came together on Monday to remember murdered student Hannah Bladon, who was stabbed to death in Jerusalem on Good Friday.
The 20-year-old Birmingham University undergraduate died in hospital after she was repeatedly stabbed on a tram in the city.
A 57-year-old Palestinian man, described by police as “mentally disturbed”, was arrested at the scene.
Derby County FC held a minute’s silence for Bladon, a keen supporter of the club, ahead of its match against Huddersfield Town.
Calling the student’s death “tragic”, the club expressed its “sincerest sympathies to the Bladon family”.
A spokesperson said: “Everybody at the club was appalled at the senseless murder of Hannah - who had been a season ticket holder here for many years.
“We felt, after speaking with her family, that the minute’s silence was the appropriate show of support and respect.”
Several fans thanked Derby County for commemorating Bladon’s death, with one spectator saying it would have “meant a lot to her family”.
Bladon, who was attacked as the tram neared Jerusalem’s City Hall, had been studying at Hebrew University since January as part of an exchange programme.
An off-duty policeman pulled an emergency brake and came to her rescue.
He told the Israeli Police Spokesmanship: “I was on the Jerusalem Light Rail with my family and during the journey I heard shouts of ‘attack, attack’.
Paramedics treated Bladon at the scene and rushed her to hospital, but she later died.
The student’s family said they had been left “devastated” by the “senseless and tragic attack”.
A spokesperson for the University of Birmingham added that the institution was “deeply saddened” by Bladon’s death and said it would be supporting any students affected.