A British woman who was jailed in Bahrain after her husband accused her of adultery is battling to return home.

Hannah James was forced to live on rice and water after she was imprisoned following his allegations.

She was arrested after her husband accused her of adultery when she tried to leave him one month ago, citing domestic violence.

In Bahrain committing adultery is an offence under Sharia law.

The 26-year-old, who has a four-year-old son with Jassim, was finally released from prison on Thursday night, her mother Shelley James wrote online.

But on a petition demanding the freedom and safe return of her daughter, which has so far amassed almost 10,000 signatures, Shelly added: “She cannot leave Bahrain at the moment due to legal reasons.”

Hannah’s family, from Aberdeenshire, has posted images on Facebook which they claim reveal injuries inflicted upon her by her husband.

They also claim Jassim destroyed her passport before she was jailed and spoke of their fears Hannah could be jailed for up to five years on adultery charges.

Jassim admitted to Mirror Online that he had hit his wife but claimed he only became violent after she was “caught cheating” and stated “she fought back too”, leaving him bruised also.

He added: “She has white skin so when I go to grab her by her hand there will be bruises for her. Her skin colour, the bruises appear for her really easily.”

A spokesman for the FCO told Huffington Post UK: “We are providing support to a British woman following her arrest in Bahrain. We remain in contact with both her family and with the Bahraini authorities”.