Postgraduate students have also been deterred from heading to the UK due to hostility towards immigrants, the devaluation of the pound and uncertainty over research projects, academics said.

Hard Brexit would “probably be the biggest disaster for the universities sector in many years,” Alistair Fitt, vice-chancellor of Oxford Brookes University, added.

Engineering Professors’ Council president Stephanie Haywood pointed out that Britain would still need to employ thousands of engineers from Europe to fill the gap of 40,000 graduate staff in the industry.

“We’re doing lots of things to try to encourage more people to take up physics and STEM subjects, we’re trying to get more women into engineering, but I don’t see these things being very quick fixes and I think it’s going to be very difficult to fill the gap other than by recruiting engineers from overseas, and that includes the EU.”