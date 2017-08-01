Britain should abolish tariffs on food imports after a hard Brexit to bring down prices that the EU has forced up by “stymying” trade deals, a leading think tank has said. As Britain reels at the prospect of Brexit meaning an influx of chlorinated chicken from America, Policy Exchange said phasing out tariffs could cut prices and simplify trade deals after leaving the Customs Union, in its Farming Tomorrow report published on Tuesday.

PA Wire/PA Images Brexit raised fears American chicken washed in chlorine would make its way to Britain's supermarkets. But a think tank has said it could mean cheaper food if tariffs are lowered.

Warwick Lightfoot, director of research at the centre right think tank, said: “Leaving the European Union allows us to think again about agricultural policy from first principles. The starting point for policy reform must be the consumer. “The EU’s historic reluctance to open up trade in food products has repeatedly stymied trade deals and led to higher prices for consumers and a distorted farming industry. The UK can now lead the world in cutting tariffs and being a champion of free trade in agriculture.” Policy Exchange, which has previously said staying in the Single Market and the Customs Union was not in Britain’s long-term interests, said in its latest report that food prices rose 14% between 2006 and 2013 and, while they are now falling, they remain higher than elsewhere. It said the EU’s agricultural tariffs are three times higher than the average EU tariff.