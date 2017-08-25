Ex-Tory Minister Warns She Will Quit Party Over Hard Brexit

A former Tory minister is threatening to quit the party in protest at the Government’s Brexit plans, as she attacked Theresa May’s EU negotiation “wish list”.

Baroness Altmann, who served as a Pensions Minister under David Cameron, warned she would walk away from the Tories if a “hard Brexit” policy was adopted.

The peer echoed the claims of another former minister, Anna Soubry, that a new political party could be formed to stop the UK crashing out of the EU without a trade deal.

Baroness Altmann was speaking to HuffPost UK to promote the People’s March for Europe – an event which will see thousands of anti-Brexit campaigners descend on Parliament on September 9.

She said: “The Government has put forward papers but the papers are a wish list. What if we can’t have it? What if it’s not achievable?

“I am hoping there’s room in the mainstream parties for people with different views.

“I am not a dyed-in-the-wool Tory. I do think there are a number of people in the party who are very concerned with no deal.”

When asked if she backed the creation of a new anti-Brexit party, Baroness Altmann said: “It maybe we do need a new party, but I hope that’s not the case.”

The comments are similar in tone to those of former Business Minister Anna Soubry, who said earlier this month that “it is not impossible” that she could “see myself joining with like-minded people who want to save our country” from a hard Brexit.

When those points were put to Altmann, she replied: “I am on a similar page to that.”

The peer was coy on whether she felt there should be a referendum on the Brexit deal agreed by the Government, insisting she believed in parliamentary democracy.

“It’s difficult because I believe in democracy,” she said. “We must protect our democracy, that is not something that should be bandied around lightly.”

However, in order the protect the “will of the people”, parliament has a key role in scrutinising the impact of Brexit on the country.

“The majority of people couldn’t possibly have known all the intricate details coming out in these papers now, it wouldn’t be realistic to expect that,” she said.