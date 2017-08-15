Hard-Left 'Trying To Brand Labour Centrists As Racist Sympathisers'

Evening Standard Progress director Richard Angell

The hard-left is on a new mission to paint UK centrists as terrorist sympathisers in the wake of the Charlottesville violence, according to a senior Labour campaigner. Blogging for HuffPost UK, Richard Angell, director of Progress - a group on the New Labour wing of the Labour Party - said “a concerted effort” is underway to discredit the centre ground of British politics. He was responding to claims by writer Laurie Penny that those responsible for unrest in the USA, which left three people dead, are the same people who “centrists” say have legitimate concerns around immigration.

These Nazi thugs are *exactly* the people whose 'right to be heard' and 'legitimate concerns' centrists have been defending for years. #uva — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) August 13, 2017

“Penny is wrong to argue that those of us she calls centrists, who know there are legitimate concerns about immigration and think if you sort them out it is the best way to help cohesion and reduce racism, are the what gives an open door to the populist- and racist-right,” Angell said. “Pressures on public services, wage pressures and the impacts of changing communities can all be managed, supported and put right through politics. If we play into some right-wing argument that we are too ‘politically correct’ to talk about immigration, it is that what leaves the space open for the far right.” He said the definition of the centre-ground was “being in touch with the British public” and that political parties should seek to be part of, and lead, the same conversations. He added: “It has to be making the case for our values and competence. With both we can successful prosecute the argument we know to be true; that diversity strengthens, not weakens Britain.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images A march for the victims of the Charlottesville violence was held in London.