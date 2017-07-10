David Beckham and Victoria celebrated their daughter’s sixth birthday by sharing adorable messages to her on their Instagram accounts.
The former professional footballer player credited Harper as bringing “joy and happiness” to the Beckham family.
Sharing a photo of himself hugging his daughter outside Buckingham Palace on Monday 10 July, Beckham wrote: “Happy birthday to our special little young lady. I can’t believe you’re six already. Have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady.”
As a treat for Harper’s birthday, she visited the palace to meet real-life princess, Princess Beatrice.
Pictured with four other young girls dressed up as princesses, Beckham shared a photo of the six-year-old and Princess Beatrice and wrote: “Lucky Harper meeting a real-life princess at the palace.”
Victoria Beckham shared a photo of Harper dressed in her princess gown holding a balloon outside the palace.
“Our little birthday princess,” she wrote. “Kisses!”