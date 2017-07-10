David Beckham and Victoria celebrated their daughter’s sixth birthday by sharing adorable messages to her on their Instagram accounts.

The former professional footballer player credited Harper as bringing “joy and happiness” to the Beckham family.

Sharing a photo of himself hugging his daughter outside Buckingham Palace on Monday 10 July, Beckham wrote: “Happy birthday to our special little young lady. I can’t believe you’re six already. Have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady.”