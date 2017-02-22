Video Of Harrison Ford’s Near Miss With Passenger Jet Shows Just How Close He Came To Catastrophe

Shocking video footage has emerged of the moment Harrison Ford’s plane came within metres of a passenger jet at an airport in California.
The 74-year-old actor was coming into land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County earlier this month, when he got his runways mixed up.
According to CBS, the ‘Indiana Jones’ star had been instructed to land his single-engine Husky plane on runway 20-L, but he mistakenly aimed for the taxiway, just passing over an American Airlines passenger plane, which was preparing to take off.
“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” he asked Air Traffic Control.
In the video footage (above), it is clear to see just how close the two aircraft actually were.
Despite the near-miss, the Boeing 737, with 110 passengers and six crew on board, was able to take off safely minutes later.
Following the incident, a spokesman said: “Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway.
They added: “The FAA is investigating this incident.”
It’s not the first time Harrison has been involved in a flying incident.
In 2015 he was forced to crash-land a World War II-era airplane into a Santa Monica golf course after suffering engine failure.
As a result he suffered head injuries and a broken arm, but he was praised for keeping his cool and managing to glide his airplane into the crash landing.