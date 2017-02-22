Video Of Harrison Ford’s Near Miss With Passenger Jet Shows Just How Close He Came To Catastrophe

Shocking video footage has emerged of the moment Harrison Ford’s plane came within metres of a passenger jet at an airport in California.

The 74-year-old actor was coming into land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County earlier this month, when he got his runways mixed up.

According to CBS, the ‘Indiana Jones’ star had been instructed to land his single-engine Husky plane on runway 20-L, but he mistakenly aimed for the taxiway, just passing over an American Airlines passenger plane, which was preparing to take off.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” he asked Air Traffic Control.