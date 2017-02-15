Harrison Ford ‘Nearly Crashes His Plane Into Boeing 737’ After Near Miss At US Airport

The 74-year-old actor was coming into land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, when he got his runways mixed up.

Harrison Ford and a plane full of passengers had a lucky escape on Monday when the actor almost crashed his plane into a Boeing 737, according to US reports.

According to CBS, the ‘Indiana Jones’ star had been instructed to land his single-engine Husky plane on runway 20-L, but he mistakenly aimed for the taxiway, just passing over an American Airlines passenger plane, which was preparing to take off.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” he asked Air Traffic Control.

The Federal Aviation Administration say that controllers had given clear instructions to the pilot to land on the runway, as landing on a taxiway is a safety violation.

They say the instructions were read back, but the pilot still somehow ended up aiming for the taxiway.

The American Airlines flight 1546 was still able to take off for Dallas just minutes after the incident.