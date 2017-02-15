Harrison Ford ‘Nearly Crashes His Plane Into Boeing 737’ After Near Miss At US Airport

Harrison Ford and a plane full of passengers had a lucky escape on Monday when the actor almost crashed his plane into a Boeing 737, according to US reports.
The 74-year-old actor was coming into land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, when he got his runways mixed up.
According to CBS, the ‘Indiana Jones’ star had been instructed to land his single-engine Husky plane on runway 20-L, but he mistakenly aimed for the taxiway, just passing over an American Airlines passenger plane, which was preparing to take off.
“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” he asked Air Traffic Control.
The Federal Aviation Administration say that controllers had given clear instructions to the pilot to land on the runway, as landing on a taxiway is a safety violation.
They say the instructions were read back, but the pilot still somehow ended up aiming for the taxiway.
The American Airlines flight 1546 was still able to take off for Dallas just minutes after the incident.
The FAA has now launched a full investigation, which could result in the actor losing his licence.
It’s not the first time Harrison has been involved in a flying incident.
In 2015 he was forced to crash-land a World War II-era airplane into a Santa Monica golf course after suffering engine failure.
As a result he suffered head injuries and a broken arm, but he was praised for keeping his cool and managing to glide his airplane into the crash landing.
His publicist later released a statement, which read: “Harrison was flying a World War II vintage plane today which had engine trouble upon take off.
“He had no other choice but to make an emergency landing, which he did safely.
“He was banged up and is in hospital receiving medical care.
“The injuries sustained are not life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery.”
The actor was 52 when he started taking flying lessons and has amassed an impressive aviation collection over the years.
He has previously spoken of his love of aviation, saying it “elevates the spirit”.
He said: “Flying is like good music: it elevates the spirit and it’s an exhilarating freedom. It’s not a thrill thing or an adrenaline rush; it’s engaging in a process that takes focus and commitment.”
Reps for the actor have yet to comment on tthe incident.